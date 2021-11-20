SLO County reaches more than 30,000 positive COVID-19 cases

The latest COVID-19 numbers released by county health officials reveal that 30,130 people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

143 new cases have been reported since Tuesday. This brings the number of total active cases in the county to 321.

On Friday, officials reported 12 residents are currently hospitalized from COVID-19. Two residents are in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported since Tuesday. SLO County has had a total of 358 deaths attributed to the virus.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.