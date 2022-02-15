SLO County records 5 deaths amid dropping COVID-19 case numbers

Coronavirus case counts are on a slow decline in San Luis Obispo County according to data released Tuesday by public health officials.

The drop in cases comes as San Luis Obispo County prepares to lift its indoor masking requirement on Wednesday.

The county has confirmed 531 new COVID-19 cases in the past five days. There are 1,096 known active cases in San Luis Obispo County, a drop from the 1,748 confirmed cases reported on Feb. 10.

33 people are hospitalized with the virus in the county, including 5 in the ICU.

Five additional residents have died, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 429 since the pandemic's start. Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to their 80s.

The 14-day case average dropped to 202 from 225 recorded Thursday, down from 673 recorded a month ago.

"We are glad to see cases trending gradually in the right direction, particularly after the extreme surge in cases we experienced only a few weeks ago," said SLO County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein in a release. "While masks will no longer be universally required indoors tomorrow, it's still a good idea to mask up in crowded indoors spaces, especially if you are higher risk or are close to others who are."

The indoor masking requirement will be lifted for those who are fully vaccinated in indoor public places. Masking requirement remain in place in healthcare facilities, schools, childcare, homeless shelter, emergency shelters, corrections facilities, long-term care facilities and public transit.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health usually reports COVID-19 case data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

