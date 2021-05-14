SLO County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 21,318 confirmed cases as of May 13.

Health officials say there are 111 known active cases in the community. Two people are hospitalized. Health officials say 20,947 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

An updated breakdown of cases by location was not available Thursday afternoon.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to register for an appointment.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.