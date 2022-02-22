SLO county reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, drop in active cases

Active COVID-19 cases have seen another significant drop in San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported Tuesday.

The county added 315 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total active cases in the county to 738.

That’s a drop of 439 active cases since Friday.

The county case rate is down to 87.8, the lowest number yet this year.

10 additional county residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 442.

21 people are hospitalized because of the virus, including two in the ICU.

Health officials also updated the county’s vaccination rate.

67% of San Luis Obispo County residents are fully vaccinated, 73.6% are partially vaccinated, and 26.4% are unvaccinated.

51.2% of fully vaccinated county residents have also received their booster shot.

San Luis Obispo County updates its COVID-19 data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

