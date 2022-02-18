3 deaths, slight rise in COVID-19 cases in SLO County

Active COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County saw a slight rise since Tuesday, public health officials reported Friday.

The county added 734 confirmed positive cases in the past three days, bringing the total active cases in the county to 1,177. That's 81 cases higher than Tuesday's reported 1,096 active cases.

It remains a significant drop from last month's peak, which reached 4,239 active cases on January 28.

Three additional county residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 432.

24 people are hospitalized because of the virus, including four in the ICU.

The county-wide indoor masking requirement ended for the vaccinated on Wednesday, Feb. 16, but it is likely too soon to see the impact of reduced masking.

San Luis Obispo County updates its COVID-19 data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.