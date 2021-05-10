SLO County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,293 confirmed cases as of May 10.

Four new cases were reported on Saturday, three new cases were reported on Sunday, and four new cases were reported on Monday.

Health officials say one person is currently hospitalized. Another 141 are recovering at home and officials say 20,890 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,299

Paso Robles - 4,167

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,035

Nipomo - 1,578

Arroyo Grande - 1,498

Grover Beach - 891

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 636

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 498

Morro Bay - 439

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 377

Pismo Beach - 343

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 183

Santa Margarita - 150

Shandon - 141

Creston - 90

Cayucos - 70

Avila Beach - 31

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.