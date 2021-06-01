SLO County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases over four days

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 over four days, bringing the county's total to 21,327 confirmed cases as of June 1.

Two cases were reported on Saturday, five cases were reported on Sunday, three cases were reported Monday, and two more cases were added on Tuesday.

Health officials say two people are currently hospitalized. Another 65 are recovering at home and officials say 20,999 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, June 1, SLO County's case rate is 1.5 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate is 0.7%. While those metrics meet yellow tier requirements, SLO County remains in the orange tier because a county must meet the criteria for a less-restrictive tier for the prior two weeks before progressing to the next tier.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,182

San Luis Obispo - 4,035

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,046

Nipomo - 1,579

Arroyo Grande - 1,496

Grover Beach - 887

Oceano - 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 655

Templeton - 658

San Miguel - 540

Los Osos - 497

Morro Bay - 444

Pismo Beach - 343

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 184

Santa Margarita - 151

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another five are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.