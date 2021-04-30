SLO County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 21,193 confirmed cases as of April 30.

Health officials say two people are currently hospitalized. Another 160 are recovering at home and officials say 20,780 people have recovered.

Eight of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but one SLO County resident is in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,263

Paso Robles - 4,147

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,022

Nipomo - 1,575

Arroyo Grande - 1,485

Grover Beach - 885

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 634

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 495

Morro Bay - 438

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 377

Pismo Beach - 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 183

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 141

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 70

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.