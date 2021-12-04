SLO County reports 181 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

There are 289 reported active cases in the county, with 277 people recovering at home and 12 patients in the hospital. Five of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has had a total of 30,640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 365 COVID-19 related deaths.

No new deaths were reported Friday.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.