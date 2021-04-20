SLO County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 20,991 confirmed cases as of April 20.

Health officials say four people are currently hospitalized. Another 201 are recovering at home and officials say 20,526 people have recovered.

Eleven of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but two SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 257 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,187

Paso Robles - 4,106

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,005

Nipomo - 1,564

Arroyo Grande - 1,471

Grover Beach - 873

Oceano - 696

Templeton - 628

San Miguel - 526

Los Osos - 494

Morro Bay - 430

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 338

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 146

Shandon - 141

Creston - 86

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.