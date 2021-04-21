SLO County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 21,010 confirmed cases as of April 21.

One additional death was also reported. San Luis Obispo County has had 258 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say seven people are currently hospitalized. Another 203 are recovering at home and officials say 20,540 people have recovered.

Thirteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One is taken by a COVID-19 patient, and two other SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,197

Paso Robles - 4,108

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,006

Nipomo - 1,565

Arroyo Grande - 1,471

Grover Beach - 874

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 629

San Miguel - 526

Los Osos - 494

Morro Bay - 431

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 147

Shandon - 141

Creston - 86

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 20 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.