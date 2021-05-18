SLO County reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 21,232 confirmed cases as of May 18.

Health officials say two people are currently hospitalized. Another 77 are recovering at home and officials say 20,891 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, May 18, SLO County's case rate is 3.3 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate is 1.2%. SLO County remains in the orange tier.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,157

San Luis Obispo - 4,018

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,032

Nipomo - 1,569

Arroyo Grande - 1,490

Grover Beach - 885

Oceano - 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 652

Templeton - 644

San Miguel - 520

Los Osos - 496

Morro Bay - 441

Pismo Beach - 342

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 180

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

Bradley - 7

The locations of 13 additional cases are under investigation, and another 27 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.