SLO County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,041 confirmed cases as of March 12.

Health officials say 12 people are currently hospitalized. Another 322 are recovering at home and officials say 19,453 people have recovered.

Twenty of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One of them is taken by a COVID-19 patient.

San Luis Obispo County has had 251 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,961

San Luis Obispo - 3,809

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,892

Nipomo - 1,509

Arroyo Grande - 1,414

Grover Beach - 831

Oceano - 679

Templeton - 600

San Miguel - 506

Los Osos - 461

Morro Bay - 410

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 323

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 133

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



People 65 years of age and older

Anyone age 16-64 who is at the highest risk of serious COVID-19 illness or death due to severe health conditions

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.