SLO County reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

Health officials say those who died ranged in age from their 60s to their 80s.

SLO County has had a total of 324 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, health officials say 1,000 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 33 people are hospitalized, including eight patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 27,757 positive cases.

According to the health department, between June 15 and August 31, unvaccinated residents have made up nearly 77% of all cases, nearly 86% of hospitalizations, and 79% of deaths.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All four locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.