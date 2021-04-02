SLO County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 20,547 confirmed cases as of April 2.

Health officials say six people are currently hospitalized. Another 209 are recovering at home and officials say 20,072 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but one SLO County resident is in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 256 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,045

San Luis Obispo - 3,993

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,956

Nipomo - 1,545

Arroyo Grande - 1,443

Grover Beach - 861

Oceano - 690

Templeton - 610

San Miguel - 519

Los Osos - 477

Morro Bay - 418

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 334

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 177

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 140

Creston - 85

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 14 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



Residents 30 years of age and older

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

Court system and jurors

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.