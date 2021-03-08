SLO County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases over three days, bringing the county's total to 19,860 confirmed cases as of March 8.

Ten new cases were reported on Saturday, eight new cases were reported on Sunday, and seven new cases were reported on Monday.

The county also added an additional COVID-19 related death. To date, SLO County has recorded 247 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 17 people are currently hospitalized. Another 261 are recovering at home and officials say 19,329 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Four of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,926

San Luis Obispo - 3,727

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,383

Atascadero - 1,870

Nipomo - 1,500

Arroyo Grande - 1,407

Grover Beach - 824

Oceano - 677

Templeton - 597

San Miguel - 496

Los Osos - 455

Morro Bay - 408

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 322

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 131

Creston - 80

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 31 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say those appointments are being scheduled by the County Office of Education and the Child Care Planning Council.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.