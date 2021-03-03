Menu

SLO County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 16:21:36-05

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 19,751 confirmed cases as of March 3.

The county also added two additional COVID-19 related deaths. To date, SLO County has recorded 238 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 19 people are currently hospitalized. Another 406 are recovering at home and officials say 19,080 people have recovered.

Nine of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Four of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Paso Robles - 3,903
  • San Luis Obispo - 3,713
  • California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,382
  • Atascadero - 1,854
  • Nipomo - 1,493
  • Arroyo Grande - 1,400
  • Grover Beach - 817
  • Oceano - 675
  • Templeton - 595
  • San Miguel - 491
  • Los Osos - 454
  • Morro Bay - 407
  • Cal Poly (campus residents) - 346
  • Pismo Beach - 318
  • Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206
  • Cambria - 174
  • Shandon - 139
  • Santa Margarita - 131
  • Creston - 80
  • Cayucos - 68
  • Avila Beach - 28
  • San Simeon - 21
  • Bradley - 7

The locations of 40 additional cases are under investigation, and another nine are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say eligible workers will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule appointments.

The county is setting aside 10% of its vaccine allocation each week for people working in education and childcare, per state guidance.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

