SLO County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,196 confirmed cases as of May 3.
Just one new case was added each day between Saturday and Monday.
Health officials say one person is currently hospitalized in the ICU. Another 138 are recovering at home and officials say 20,796 people have recovered.
San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.
Breakdown of cases by location:
- San Luis Obispo - 4,265
- Paso Robles - 4,147
- California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384
- Atascadero - 2,024
- Nipomo - 1,575
- Arroyo Grande - 1,487
- Grover Beach - 884
- Oceano - 695
- Templeton - 634
- San Miguel - 527
- Los Osos - 495
- Morro Bay - 437
- Cal Poly (campus residents) - 377
- Pismo Beach - 341
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207
- Cambria - 183
- Santa Margarita - 149
- Shandon - 141
- Creston - 89
- Cayucos - 70
- Avila Beach - 31
- San Simeon - 21
- Bradley - 7
The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.
TESTING
Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.
Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.
VACCINATIONS
All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.
For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.