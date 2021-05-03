SLO County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,196 confirmed cases as of May 3.

Just one new case was added each day between Saturday and Monday.

Health officials say one person is currently hospitalized in the ICU. Another 138 are recovering at home and officials say 20,796 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,265

Paso Robles - 4,147

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,024

Nipomo - 1,575

Arroyo Grande - 1,487

Grover Beach - 884

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 634

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 495

Morro Bay - 437

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 377

Pismo Beach - 341

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 183

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 141

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 70

Avila Beach - 31

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.