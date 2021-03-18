SLO County reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 20,172 confirmed cases as of March 18.

Health officials say nine people are currently hospitalized. Another 268 are recovering at home and officials say 19,640 people have recovered.

Thirteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One of them is taken by a COVID-19 patient.

San Luis Obispo County has had 253 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,986

San Luis Obispo - 3,851

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,902

Nipomo - 1,530

Arroyo Grande - 1,419

Grover Beach - 841

Oceano - 682

Templeton - 603

San Miguel - 512

Los Osos - 463

Morro Bay - 413

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 374

Pismo Beach - 329

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 175

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 134

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 11 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



People 65 years of age and older

Anyone age 16-64 who is at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.