SLO County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases over three days, bringing the county's total to 20,078 confirmed cases as of March 15.

Fourteen new cases were reported on Saturday, seven new cases were reported on Sunday, and 16 new cases were reported on Monday.

The county also added two additional COVID-19 related deaths. To date, SLO County has recorded 253 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say nine people are currently hospitalized. Another 357 are recovering at home and officials say 19,457 people have recovered.

Twelve of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One of them is taken by a COVID-19 patient.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,967

San Luis Obispo - 3,815

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,895

Nipomo - 1,520

Arroyo Grande - 1,415

Grover Beach - 833

Oceano - 680

Templeton - 600

San Miguel - 506

Los Osos - 463

Morro Bay - 411

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 325

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 175

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 133

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 20 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



People 65 years of age and older

Anyone age 16-64 who is at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.