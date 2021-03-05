SLO County reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the county's total to 19,835 confirmed cases as of March 5.

The county also added five additional COVID-19 related deaths. To date, SLO County has recorded 246 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 13 people are currently hospitalized. Another 344 are recovering at home and officials say 19,225 people have recovered.

Twelve of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Five of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,922

San Luis Obispo - 3,737

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,382

Atascadero - 1,866

Nipomo - 1,498

Arroyo Grande - 1,405

Grover Beach - 823

Oceano - 680

Templeton - 597

San Miguel - 494

Los Osos - 455

Morro Bay - 407

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 346

Pismo Beach - 321

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 131

Creston - 80

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 39 additional cases are under investigation, and another nine are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say those appointments are being scheduled by the County Office of Education and the Child Care Planning Council.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.