SLO County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 19,966 confirmed cases as of March 10.

Health officials say 15 people are currently hospitalized. Another 265 are recovering at home and officials say 19,433 people have recovered.

Twenty-one of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Four of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

San Luis Obispo County has had 248 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,944

San Luis Obispo - 3,780

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,886

Nipomo - 1,501

Arroyo Grande - 1,413

Grover Beach - 830

Oceano - 677

Templeton - 599

San Miguel - 504

Los Osos - 458

Morro Bay - 408

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 322

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 132

Creston - 83

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and education and child care workers. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.