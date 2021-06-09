SLO County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 21,387 confirmed cases as of June 9.

Health officials say six people are currently hospitalized. Another 39 are recovering at home and officials say 21,081 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,200

San Luis Obispo - 4,039

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,056

Nipomo - 1,582

Arroyo Grande - 1,502

Grover Beach - 887

Oceano - 692

Templeton - 667

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 656

San Miguel - 542

Los Osos - 499

Morro Bay - 445

Pismo Beach - 344

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 185

Santa Margarita - 152

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another six are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.