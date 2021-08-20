SLO County reports 425 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 425 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

One additional COVID-19 related death was also reported. Health officials say the person who died was in their 60s.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 24,162 positive cases.

Currently, 1,162 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 42 people are hospitalized, including ten patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say the average age of local residents hospitalized with COVID-19 is in the mid-50s.

SLO County has had 274 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

SLO County Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Starting Monday, Aug. 23, the Paso Robles site will move to the old train station building at 800 Pine Street. The San Luis Obispo testing location is at the SLO Veteran's Hall at 801 Grand Ave. Both locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.