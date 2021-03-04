SLO County reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 19,797 confirmed cases as of March 4.

The county also added three additional COVID-19 related deaths. To date, SLO County has recorded 241 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 12 people are currently hospitalized. Another 326 are recovering at home and officials say 19,206 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Five of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,914

San Luis Obispo - 3,727

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,382

Atascadero - 1,862

Nipomo - 1,495

Arroyo Grande - 1,401

Grover Beach - 821

Oceano - 678

Templeton - 596

San Miguel - 492

Los Osos - 454

Morro Bay - 407

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 346

Pismo Beach - 320

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 131

Creston - 80

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 39 additional cases are under investigation, and another nine are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say eligible workers will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule appointments.

The county is setting aside 10% of its vaccine allocation each week for people working in education and childcare, per state guidance.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.