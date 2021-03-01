SLO County reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases over three days, bringing the county's total to 19,696 confirmed cases as of March 1.

Thirty-four new cases were reported on Saturday, ten new cases were reported on Sunday, and nine new cases were reported on Monday.

The county also added eight new COVID-19 related deaths. To date, SLO County has recorded 235 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 19 people are currently hospitalized. Another 543 are recovering at home and health officials say 18,884 people have recovered.

Eight of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Four of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,899

San Luis Obispo - 3,697

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,382

Atascadero - 1,844

Nipomo - 1,491

Arroyo Grande - 1,394

Grover Beach - 815

Oceano - 675

Templeton - 593

San Miguel - 488

Los Osos - 451

Morro Bay - 405

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 342

Pismo Beach - 316

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 131

Creston - 80

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 42 additional cases are under investigation, and another eight are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to make an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say eligible workers will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule appointments.

The county is setting aside 10% of its vaccine allocation each week for people working in education and childcare, per state guidance.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.