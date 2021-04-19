SLO County reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 20,972 confirmed cases as of April 19.

Twenty-three new cases were added on Saturday, 17 new cases were added on Sunday, and 15 new cases were added on Monday.

One additional death was also reported. San Luis Obispo County has had 257 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say five people are currently hospitalized. Another 206 are recovering at home and officials say 20,501 people have recovered.

Nine of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but two SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,182

Paso Robles - 4,103

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,003

Nipomo - 1,562

Arroyo Grande - 1,469

Grover Beach - 870

Oceano - 696

Templeton - 628

San Miguel - 526

Los Osos - 494

Morro Bay - 430

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 337

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 146

Shandon - 140

Creston - 86

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.