SLO County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,130 confirmed cases as of April 26.

Twenty cases were added on Saturday, 22 cases were added on Sunday, and 17 cases were added on Monday.

Health officials say six people are currently hospitalized. Another 182 are recovering at home and officials say 20,680 people have recovered.

Eleven of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. One is taken by a COVID-19 patient, and one other SLO County resident is in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,241

Paso Robles - 4,134

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,017

Nipomo - 1,572

Arroyo Grande - 1,480

Grover Beach - 882

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 631

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 495

Morro Bay - 435

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 376

Pismo Beach - 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 178

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 141

Creston - 88

Cayucos - 70

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 20 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.