SLO County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 20,309 confirmed cases as of March 24.

Health officials say nine people are currently hospitalized. Another 207 are recovering at home and officials say 19,837 people have recovered.

Thirteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Two of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

San Luis Obispo County has had 253 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,007

San Luis Obispo - 3,909

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,912

Nipomo - 1,537

Arroyo Grande - 1,427

Grover Beach - 849

Oceano - 684

Templeton - 607

San Miguel - 512

Los Osos - 470

Morro Bay - 415

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 332

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 175

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 139

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 13 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



Residents 50 years of age and older

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.