SLO County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 19,927 confirmed cases as of March 9.

It's the largest number of cases in a single day in about two weeks.

The county also added an additional COVID-19 related death. To date, SLO County has recorded 248 deaths attributed to the virus.

Health officials say 17 people are currently hospitalized. Another 271 are recovering at home and officials say 19,386 people have recovered.

Fifteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Four of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

Updated reopening metrics were also released by the state on Tuesday.

The county's case rate per 100,000 people is now 5.7, down from 6.8 last week.

Currently in the red tier, to move to the next (orange) tier, SLO County's adjusted case rate must drop below 4.

The county's positivity rates have now dropped to yellow tier levels. The overall test positivity rate is now 1.9% while the health equity positivity rate, defined as the test positivity rate in the county's most disadvantaged neighborhoods, is now at 2.1%.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,941

San Luis Obispo - 3,754

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,882

Nipomo - 1,501

Arroyo Grande - 1,411

Grover Beach - 829

Oceano - 677

Templeton - 599

San Miguel - 504

Los Osos - 458

Morro Bay - 408

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 322

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 174

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 131

Creston - 83

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 17 additional cases are under investigation, and another ten are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say those appointments are being scheduled by the County Office of Education and the Child Care Planning Council.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.