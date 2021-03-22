SLO County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 20,260 confirmed cases as of March 22.

Nineteen cases were reported on Saturday, 24 cases were reported on Sunday, and 28 cases were reported on Monday.

Health officials say nine people are currently hospitalized. Another 178 are recovering at home and officials say 19,817 people have recovered.

Fourteen of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. Two of them are taken by COVID-19 patients.

San Luis Obispo County has had 253 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 3,996

San Luis Obispo - 3,886

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,911

Nipomo - 1,535

Arroyo Grande - 1,423

Grover Beach - 847

Oceano - 683

Templeton - 606

San Miguel - 512

Los Osos - 468

Morro Bay - 414

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 373

Pismo Beach - 332

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 175

Shandon - 139

Santa Margarita - 138

Creston - 84

Cayucos - 68

Avila Beach - 28

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 13 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



People 65 years of age and older

Anyone age 16-64 who is at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.