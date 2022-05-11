SLO County Public Health: COVID-19 cases still rising

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in San Luis Obispo County, health officials reported Wednesday.

Health officials have been eyeing the rise for a few weeks.

There are 342 active cases across the county, up from 297 cases reported one week prior.

In the past seven days, health officials have counted 289 new cases across the county. The 14-day average has risen to 38 new cases per day.

Two people are hospitalized in the ICU with the virus. No new COVID-related deaths are being reported.

In San Luis Obispo County, April 2022 had the lowest total COVID-19 cases (457) on record since June 2021 (163). April continued a steep drop from the all-time case high of 14,659 reached in January 2022. 11 days into May, San Luis Obispo County has already recorded 401 cases as transmission once again seems to rise.

68.1% of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials report. 74.4% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Just over one fourth of the population are unvaccinated.

San Luis Obispo County's COVID-19 data is updated once per week on Wednesdays.