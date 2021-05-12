SLO County reports just 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 21,308 confirmed cases as of May 12.

Health officials say one person is currently hospitalized. Another 105 are recovering at home and officials say 20,941 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,305

Paso Robles - 4,169

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,037

Nipomo - 1,580

Arroyo Grande - 1,496

Grover Beach - 892

Oceano - 697

Templeton - 638

San Miguel - 525

Los Osos - 498

Morro Bay - 440

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 377

Pismo Beach - 344

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 183

Santa Margarita - 150

Shandon - 141

Creston - 90

Cayucos - 72

Avila Beach - 31

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 13 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.