SLO County revises total COVID-19 case count lower

After a review of the data by state and local epidemiologists, San Luis Obispo County's total COVID-19 case count has decreased by 134 cases.

County officials say some of the cases between October 2020 and early May 2021 had been duplicated.

Additionally, case counts changed for several geographic areas after county officials say they received updated patient address information. Most notably, Cal Poly's on-campus cases increased by 273 while the City of San Luis Obispo's cases decreased by 291.

Health officials say the changes do not affect the county's current orange tier status.

As of May 17, San Luis Obispo County's total confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 21,208, with five new cases added on Monday.

Health officials say two people are currently hospitalized. Another 67 are recovering at home and officials say 20,877 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,151

San Luis Obispo - 4,014

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,028

Nipomo - 1,567

Arroyo Grande - 1,490

Grover Beach - 884

Oceano - 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 650

Templeton - 640

San Miguel - 520

Los Osos - 496

Morro Bay - 440

Pismo Beach - 342

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 180

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

Bradley - 7

The locations of 13 additional cases are under investigation, and another 27 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.