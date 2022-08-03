SLO County sees slight uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health has reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases once again.

According to data released Wednesday, 597 new cases were reported among county residents since last week. There are currently 481 active cases in the county.

Health officials say this brings the 14-day average up to 74. Last week the average was 62.

9 people are currently hospitalized. No one is in the ICU.

Similar to last week's data, SLO County Public Health reports there have been 7 new deaths related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths in SLO County up to 535.

Public health officials say there has been a total of 61,344 confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic began in 2020.

SLO County Public Health says people who are not fully vaccinated have made up 62% of COVID-19 cases, 72% of hospitalizations and 64.3% of deaths.

More information regarding testing and treatment resources in San Luis Obispo County is available online.