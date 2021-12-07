SLO County tallies 131 new COVID cases since Friday, no deaths reported

In the latest COVID-19 data, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is reporting 131 new coronavirus cases in the county since Friday.

The information, which was updated on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., tallies 317 total active cases in the county.

Countywide, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the past week.

11 San Luis Obispo County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, officials say. Three are being treated in the ICU.

The latest data brings the 14-day average case count to 38, public health officials said in a tweet.

Officials say that the Delta variant is the main COVID-19 variant circulating in the county.

To date, 365 county residents have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine appointments, including booster doses available for those 18 and older in California, can be made online at myturn.ca.gov. No-cost COVID-19 testing is available at four different sites across the county.