SLO County's daily COVID-19 case average down to double digits

In data released Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting a steady drop in cases.

The report, the first update in eight days, showed a continued drop in cases since the previous update on March 1. However, health officials say 17 more county residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 470 since the pandemic began.

Three hundred and two new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the 14-day case average to 46, the first drop into double digits this year. One month ago, the 14-day case average was 339, more than seven times higher.

There are 344 active COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County.

Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, including one in the ICU.

"SLO County is unfortunately still feeling the painful impact of this winter's surge. Today's news mirrors what we are seeing across the country, that deaths increase several weeks after a peak in cases," said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

She urges community members to continue to protect themselves, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in crowded places and getting tested right away when sick or after being exposed to COVID-19.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Public health officials update COVID-19 data for San Luis Obispo once per week, on Wednesdays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.