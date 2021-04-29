Unused COVID-19 Alternative Care Site at Cal Poly to be dismantled

The COVID-19 Alternate Care Site installed at Cal Poly's Recreation Center is going to be dismantled, San Luis Obispo County officials announced Wednesday.

The site was created to treat COVID-19 patients if the local hospitals reached capacity, but it was never used.

Now, with the rise of vaccines, officials say it will be returned to a student-use space.

“We hoped we would never have to use the ACS but were prepared for the worst,” said Wade Horton, County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director. “It’s a relief to say that we no longer need an ACS for our community and that, even during the surge in COVID-19 cases here this past winter, our hospitals were able to provide the quality care our community members needed.”

Construction on the site began March 30, 2020, and had 165 beds available by April 8, 2020.

In the last phase of the site, there were over 900 beds ready for the public.

The costs incurred were about $1,000 per bed, totaling around $1 million for construction.

It took another $3.5 million for initial medical supplies and equipment to be provided.

