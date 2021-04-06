Vaccinations open to everyone age 16+ at Santa Barbara Co. Public Health vaccination sites

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced residents age 16 and older can now reserve their COVID-19 vaccine at certain clinics.

“We have reached a critical moment in our vaccination efforts where all groups able to receive the vaccine are now eligible at County Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics,” says Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director. “Now is the time to encourage your family members, neighbors, coworkers to do their part and receive the vaccine as soon as they can,” says Dr. Do-Reynoso.

Starting today Santa Barbara County residents age 16 and older can receive a vaccine at county-run clinic locations using the Pfizer vaccine. Everyone age 18 and older can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at locations using the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

This means, residents age 16 and older can reserve one of hundreds of slots available at a week-long clinic in Santa Maria.

Those eligible can sign up for an appointment online or in-person at the vaccination clinic.

The move comes ahead of California's eligibility expansion. Starting April 15, all Californians 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine.