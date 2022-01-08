Watch
News

Actions

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

items.[0].image.alt
Darko Vojinovic/AP
Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Several hundred people gathered outside Serbian parliament in a show of support for Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic as he battles the Australian legal system in an attempt to be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the Australian Open later this month. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Serbia Australia Open Djokovic
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 14:13:31-05

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic have filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted COVID-19 in the middle of last month.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after the Australian Border Force canceled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic was given a medical exemption on Jan. 1 based on his recent infection and it was backed by the Victoria state government and Australian Open organizers based on information he supplied to two independent medical panels.

Djokovic is in an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne preparing for his challenge in the Federal Circuit Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png