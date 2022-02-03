1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE (6:40 AM): Authorities say one person is dead and others are wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the small city of Oroville. The Butte County Sheriff's Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There was no immediate word on how many people were injured or their conditions, but Oroville's mayor said five people were shot.

There's also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

At least five people have reportedly been shot at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California and a suspect is under arrest.

Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds posted on Facebook that the shooter was seen around 8 p.m. at a Walmart after an active shooter was reported at an ampm gas station, where five people were reported shot.

Reynolds said more victims were reported at the Walmart.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later. There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.

