Actor arrested for allegedly taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An actor who appeared on the TV show “The Inbetweeners” has reportedly been charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The Los Angeles Times and NBC News report that 33-year-old Michael Aaron Carico was arrested in California last Wednesday and charged with several counts related to his alleged role in the storming of the Capitol as Congress confirmed the Electoral College results.

According to a federal criminal complaint obtained by the news outlets, photos and video acquired by law enforcement show Carico on the grounds of the Capitol.

In the footage, court documents reportedly say Carico is seen singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a crowd before he mentions House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by her first name.

Law enforcement officers say they’ve also obtained footage of Carico climbing a ladder to the platform on top of the media tower at the Capitol.

The complaint says officers were able to match the clothing that Carico was wearing at the Capitol with clothes seen on his Instagram account, NBC News reports.

Among other charges, Carico is being charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, the L.A. Times reports.

Carico’s IMDB credits show he played a character named Bobby in multiple episodes of the British sitcom “The Inbetweeners,” as well as roles in other projects.