Atascadero man convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm

An Atascadero man is facing up to 3 years in jail after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm while a felon.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says a jury convicted 50-year-old Jasson V. Fisser Sr. of possessing a .38 revolver firearm while he was prohibited from possessing firearms, due to a prior felony conviction.

On February 18, 2022, a Pismo Beach police officer pulled over Fisser for driving a car with an obstructed license plate.

When stopping Fisser, the officer notices a handgun and removed it from the car.

After asking Fisser if there were anymore firearms in the vehicle, the officer found an unloaded .38 revolver in the car’s trunk.

Fisser is scheduled for sentencing on January 17, 2023.