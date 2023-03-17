Watch Now
SLO Co. Sheriff's Office: two arrested for gun felonies and drug charges

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs seized is almost $7K
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff officers arrested and charged two people on Thursday for gun-related felonies and drug charges.
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 16, 2023
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff officers arrested and charged two people on Thursday for gun-related felonies and drug charges.

Police say the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Grand Ave. in Grover Beach.

During the search, detectives seized 163 grams of methamphetamine, 158 grams of fentanyl, two Glock-style ghost handguns, a UZI fully automatic machine gun, and a 12-gauge shotgun. Police say the estimated street value of the narcotics is approximately $6700.

The investigation led to the arrest of Brett Douglass, 46, and Jacquelyn Douglass, 56, of Grover Beach.

Law enforcement says the charges include felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession for sale of a controlled substance, and selling controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school.

Grover Beach Elementary is located approximately 493 feet from the residence belonging to both Brett and Jacquelyn Douglass.

Brett and Jacquelyn Douglass were booked into the County Jail. A court order for a bail increase was approved and both are in custody with bail set at $250,000.

