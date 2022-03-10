Man convicted in 40-year-old Sacramento-area slaying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of raping and stabbing to death a woman in her Sacramento-area apartment, 40 years after her death.

Phillip Lee Wilson, who turned 73 on Wednesday, was found guilty of murdering 20-year-old Robin Brooks at her Rosemont apartment in 1980.

He was arrested at his North Sacramento home in 2020 after investigators say genetic geneology testing on DNA from the crime scene pointed to him as a suspect.

Alameda County sheriff's cold case detective Micki Links tells KXTV-TV: “There is justice in the world, and he will spend all his birthdays now in prison."