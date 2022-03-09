Watch
Man fatally shot during Southern California baby shower

Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 08, 2022
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was shot to death during an argument at a Southern California home where a baby shower was being held.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shooting was reported in Hawthorne shortly before midnight Monday.

Hawthorne police officers found the victim on the ground in the backyard. He had several gunshot wounds to his upper body and paramedics pronounced him dead.

Witnesses told investigators the victim was in an argument with another young man who produced a handgun, shot the victim several times and fled.

