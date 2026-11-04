Moss Landing shooting leaves 2 teens dead

Two teenagers were killed and two other people were injured in a shooting early Monday in Moss Landing, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the teens Tuesday as 15-year-old Marco Antonio Perez and 13-year-old Nathaniel Flores, both of Salinas.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Jetty Road, between Moss Landing State Beach and Elkhorn Slough. Perez and Flores died at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. Additional information about their conditions was not provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Monterey County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Nick Kennedy at 831-755-3773 or Detective Richard Geng at 831-759-7279.