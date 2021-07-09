Oceano man found guilty of eight felony sex crimes against a teen

A San Luis Obispo County jury found Jason Delante Wheeler, 38, of Oceano guilty of eight felony sex crimes, including four counts of forcible rape of a minor.

District Attorney Dan Dow says that after a five-day trial Wheeler was found guilty of eight felony sex crimes committed against a 16-year-old young woman he had a legal duty to care for and protect.

These crimes spanned from May 15, 2019, through March 7, 2020, and Wheeler was 36 years old when he began committing the criminal acts.

"I am very proud of this young survivor for her remarkable courage to report the crimes and to testify at trial that made it possible to bring Wheeler to justice," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "This conviction should embolden and encourage other victims of sexual abuse to report the conduct to their teachers or to law enforcement so that the offenders can be brought to justice."

Wheeler is being held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Sentencing is scheduled for August 19, 2021.

Wheeler faces a maximum possible sentence of 84 years in state prison for his convictions.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office with the aid of the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.