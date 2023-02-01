Paso Robles man arrested for child molestation

Paso Robles Police arrested a man accused of child molestation Tuesday.

Police say they learned of an ongoing molestation of a child Tuesday, which had been going on over the past four years.

Officers located the suspect, 42-year-old Pablo Murillo Gonzalez of Paso Robles, at the 500 block of Oak St.

When officers found Murillo Gonzalez, he attempted to flee but was immediately caught.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for child molestation. His bail is $500,000.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and asking anyone with information to call them at (805) 237-6464.