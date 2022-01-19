Watch
Police: Man arrested in slaying of LA woman, 24, at store

Ashley Landis/AP
Flowers and candles are placed outside store in honor of Brianna Kupfer, pictured, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of Kupfer, a 24-year-old Pacific Palisades resident, who was killed at a business in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on Jan. 13. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
California Store Worker Killed
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:45:14-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the slaying of a woman while she worked at a Los Angeles furniture store last week. Shawn Laval Smith was taken into custody shortly before noon Wednesday in Pasadena.

Investigators offered a $250,000 reward during a news conference Tuesday for information leading to Smith’s identity, arrest, and conviction in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer.

A customer found Kupfer dead on the floor Thursday afternoon at the store in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Smith is a transient who has been seen in several Southern California cities along with San Diego and San Francisco.

